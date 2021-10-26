El Paso WinterFest to run from Nov. 20 through Jan. 2

EL PASO, Texas — What city leaders call the “coolest” fest in the Southwest is back: El Paso WinterFest returns to the Borderland region with an opening celebration on Saturday, Nov. 20, and running through Sunday, Jan. 2.

The season launches at 4:30 p.m. with the traditional Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at San Jacinto Plaza. It will be broadcast live by ABC-7 on our sister CW channel.

The signature family-friendly holiday celebration will happen across downtown El Paso including the Arts Festival Plaza and Paseo de las Luces.

The 2021 WinterFest season includes the return of the popular ice-skating rink, a holiday tree, winter-themed cafés, shows, and festive holiday decorations.

San Jacinto Plaza will light up the heart of downtown with holiday entertainment throughout the season. There will be a host of holiday-themed attractions, holiday shopping, seasonal food and drinks and more.

For additional information on WinterFest 2021, visit epwinterfest.com.