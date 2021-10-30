Incident at KLAQ haunted house under investigation

EL PASO, Texas -- An incident at one of KLAQ's two haunted houses is under investigation by authorities, according to a social media post by the radio station.

KLAQ officials didn't provide specific details about the allegations, but said they were cooperating with authorities.

"On Thursday 10/28 we were first made aware of an alleged incident from the previous weekend at one of the Haunted Houses of Terror. We are cooperating with authorities and the owners of the house to take all appropriate actions," KLAQ's statement said.

Both haunted houses continue to operate on this Halloween weekend.