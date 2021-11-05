Fire destroys 25-year-old family business in San Elizario

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas -- A couple and their eight grandkids were asleep as an immense fire consumed their 25-year-old business next door in San Elizario earlier this week.

The family was woken up abruptly by a mystery couple, whose advanced warning may have saved lives.

"It was a terrible night," said one of the grandkids, Gladys Holguin. "You remember how they woke you up, my aunt being scared, and being 'Gladys se esta quemando la casa! Go get the kids!', it's just pretty traumatizing."

The Holguins have a recycling pallet business - and the fire turned everything to ashes, including the machinery and tools they used on the wood.

The family is made up of hard workers and it is difficult for them to ask for help, but in a situation like this, they know they can't do it alone.

So the younger generation of the Holguins set up a Go Fund Me account, without the patriarch knowing about it.

"If they could just go into the Go Fund Me and help us with anything. Like I said, my dad doesn't like to ask for help but right now he needs it," said Norma Holguin, one of his daughters.

If you'd like to help the Holguin family get a fresh start, you can do so by visiting this link to the Go Fund Me.