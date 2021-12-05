Mija Project announces 1st annual “Mija, Yes we care” Holiday Drive to benefit families in Sparks community

El Paso, Texas-- The holiday season is upon us and the local non-profit organization "Mija, Yes you can" is hoping to spread Christmas cheer to families in the Sparks community this holiday season with their first-ever "Mija, Yes we care" Holiday Drive.

In partnership with Desert Wind Elementary school, the Mijas will be gifting families in the Sparks community with specific needs and children's wish lists this holiday season.

Thanks to gift card donations in the amount of $3,500 from Albertson's the Mijas will be able to supplement meal packages for selected families but the organization is hoping that the community will help them in their efforts to collect 135 toy donations to provide children in these families with gifts this Christmas season.

The public can drop off any new, unwrapped toys for both boys and girls ages 4 to 16 years-old at any of the various Toy Drive locations from now through Thursday, December 16th.

Large or bulk gift donations can be picked up by volunteers at your place of business by sending an email to: irismijaproject@gmail.com

Drop-off locations can be found at:

Uncommon Crossfit Gym:

3500 Lee Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79936

BMW of El Paso:

6318 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas 79925

Any of these three Mattress Firm locations:

9531 Viscount Blvd. El Paso, Texas 79925

7840 Picacho Hills Court El Paso, Texas 79912