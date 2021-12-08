Socorro septic tanks being replaced by new sewage system

SOCORRO, Texas - Out with the old and in with the new. For the Rosa Azul neighborhood in Socorro, almost 400 families are no longer using old septic tanks and now have access to clean water and a working sewage system. The City of Socorro has dealt with numerous complaints from residents about leaking sewage into their yards from septic tanks. Over the past two years, the Lower Valley Water District has helped convert the residents in the neighborhood to get these new systems, and it's making a big impact on their lives.

Eva Gomez has lived in the Rosa Azul neighborhood for 40 years. It's been almost a year since her septic system was converted to a functioning clean water and sewage system.

"For 12 years my husband had to fill up three, 80-gallon tubs of water. My husband would carry containers in his truck, and would bring them to someone who had water and bring it back here," said Gomez. It was the same routine every day for the Gomez family just to be able to bathe, wash the dishes and drink water.

"Before, I had to boil water and bring it in a bottle to shower. Ever since they fixed the water problem it's been a big change," said Gomez.

El Paso County Commissioner Iliana Holguin said it is an absolute necessity for people to have access to clean water and a functioning sewage system. "There's no reason that in the year 2021 in the richest country in the world, we still have neighborhoods who don't have access to water, who don't have access to the sewer. And little by little one project at a time we're going to make sure that's not the case in our county anymore," said Holguin.

She added that millions of dollars of federal, local and tax revenue are being put forward to help deal with the infrastructure issues that many are facing in the county. The Rosa Azul neighborhood project is just one of 12 more they hope to complete in the next two years, with $34 million funding for those projects. It's estimated about 4,000 more households are still without the access of clean water and a sewage system in the Lower Valley.

The other very important issue is the health concern that comes about form leaking fluid. According to a study conducted by UTEP and funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Hepatitis A is 5 times more likely in Socorro and San Elizario than the rest of the country. Hepatitis A and fecal coliform are two illnesses that can arise from being in contact with fecal/sewage matter. Michael Flores, the contracts/grants administrator for the LVWD, said removing the septic tanks and replacing them with access to a sewer system and clean water is something they owe to their community.