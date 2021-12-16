Two crashes snarl evening commute in West El Paso, lights out

EL PASO, Texas - As many as two crashes were reported near the Outlet Shoppes, snarling traffic for the evening commute.

One crash is on I-10 east and Transmountain, the other at North Desert and Transmountain. There are no reports of injuries.

There are early reports a semi-truck knocks out lights at the North Desert and Transmountain. All traffic signals are out.

Emergency crews were called out the area just before 5 p.m.

Traffic is moving slowly.