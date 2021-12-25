Baby’s Christmas death probed by El Paso police; may be case of SIDS

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police were looking into the death of a baby on Christmas Day.

A Crime Scene Unit was deployed Saturday to a residence in the 600 block of South Yarborough and a police spokesperson confirmed there was an ongoing investigation.

Police said a cause of death hadn't yet been determined and indicated it was possible the baby may have died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

SIDS is is the unexplained death of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old. According to medial experts, many SIDS deaths are associated with accidental suffocation during sleep, which is why it's sometimes referred to as "crib death."