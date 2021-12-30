1st Afghan family evacuated from Kabul resettles in El Paso: ‘Glad to have these neighbors’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For generations, El Paso has been the first city that migrants and refugees step foot in as they try to start a new life in the U.S.

Typically, the vast majority of them have been from Latin America. But, in the months following the frantic evacuation from Kabul, we're now starting to see Afghan refugees make El Paso their home.

ABC-7 spoke to the first family that has resettled here.

"I am very happy to come to El Paso. My neighbors,[always] come near me and ask me, ‘How are you? Are you good? Do you need something or not?'", said Mr. Shinwary. "I’m glad to have these neighbors.”

Mr. Shinwary asked that ABC-7 not share his first name due to privacy concerns. He moved into a home with his wife and six young children. They've been assisted by El Calvario Methodist Church of Las Cruces. The church has been helping refugees transition to living in the U.S.

“We love our country, but if we stay there, they absolutely kill us," Shinwary said.

Shinwary says he worked with the Afghan security forces, and often collaborated with American troops.

As the U.S. began its withdrawal, he was given the chance to evacuate with his family.

“My family came [to the] airport and asked me —my son— what’s going on, Father? What will we do?,'" Shinwary said. "I told my son that we would go to U.S. and we leave our country and home. Maybe one day, we will come back.”

Immediately after fleeing Afghanistan, the family flew to Qatar. From there, they were taken to Germany. After a few days, they flew to an Air Force base in New Jersey. In late November, they made their way to El Paso.

The family has been helped by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which collaborates with humanitarian organizations, to help find homes for evacuees. That's how El Calvario became involved in helping the family.

"They all [always] ask me, ‘What do you need? What should we do for you?’," Shinwary said.

Afghan refugees are given a one-time stipend of $1,250. They are eligible to receive assistance from the federal government for up to 90 days after their arrival. Shinwary said his main priority is learning English so that he can get a steady job.

"I want for my children to go to school. One day, they will serve for U.S. Army or other departments of government,” he said.

Shinwary said the weather in El Paso is very similar to that of Afghanistan. He said he appreciates that because he feels like he has a piece of home, as he creates a new one.

He's also a fan of the local cuisine, but admits it took some getting used to.

"At first, it was hard to eat something new at the base and also when we came to El Paso. Right now, it’s ok. I like Mexican food," he said.

El Calvario will be helping 150 afghan families or individuals resettle in Las Cruces and El Paso in the next few months. They're asking for donations of several items like couches, kitchen tables, beds, household cleaning items, food and clothing. If you'd like to help, you can contact Veronica Frescas at (915) 745-0204.