El Paso man accused of leaving toddler inside car of casino parking lot

EL PASO, Texas - Police say a 22-year-old El Paso man left a toddler inside of a car while he was at the casino overnight.

At around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers say they found a 14-month-old inside of a car at the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center parking lot. Police say the child was found not to be injured after a hospital evaluation.

With the help of tribal police, officers located the driver of the car, who they identified as 22-year-old Angel Mendez of El Paso.

Officers charged Mendez with a felony of Abandoning or Endangering Child With Intent to Return. They did not disclose the relationship between Mendez and the toddler.