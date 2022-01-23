Skip to Content
El Paso
By
New
Published 4:06 PM

El Paso man accused of leaving toddler inside car of casino parking lot

Police accuse 22-year-old Angel Mendez with leaving a toddler in a car while he was inside the casino.
El Paso Police
Police accuse 22-year-old Angel Mendez with leaving a toddler in a car while he was inside the casino.

EL PASO, Texas - Police say a 22-year-old El Paso man left a toddler inside of a car while he was at the casino overnight.

At around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers say they found a 14-month-old inside of a car at the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center parking lot. Police say the child was found not to be injured after a hospital evaluation.

With the help of tribal police, officers located the driver of the car, who they identified as 22-year-old Angel Mendez of El Paso.

Officers charged Mendez with a felony of Abandoning or Endangering Child With Intent to Return. They did not disclose the relationship between Mendez and the toddler.

El Paso

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content