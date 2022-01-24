IRS warns of complications as tax-filing season begins Monday

EL PASO, Texas -- The Internal Revenue Service will start accepting your tax returns Monday, but the agency is dealing with several challenges.

The IRS is understaffed, facing a back log of millions of returns and dealing with complications from pandemic-related programs.

One local accountant told ABC-7 it's best to make sure you have everything you need and file correctly in order to get your return, instead of rushing and trying to file early.

"(The IRS is) just bogged down," said Christine Wright, a CPA with Beasley, Mitchell & Co. located in Las Cruces and El Paso. "The days when you as a taxpayer could call IRS and ask questions and get some help, those are pretty much non-existent right now. If you need help, you're not going to be able to get it there."

Here's what you need to know, according to the IRS:

Try to file electronically and set up your direct deposit.