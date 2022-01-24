IRS warns of complications as tax-filing season begins Monday
EL PASO, Texas -- The Internal Revenue Service will start accepting your tax returns Monday, but the agency is dealing with several challenges.
The IRS is understaffed, facing a back log of millions of returns and dealing with complications from pandemic-related programs.
One local accountant told ABC-7 it's best to make sure you have everything you need and file correctly in order to get your return, instead of rushing and trying to file early.
"(The IRS is) just bogged down," said Christine Wright, a CPA with Beasley, Mitchell & Co. located in Las Cruces and El Paso. "The days when you as a taxpayer could call IRS and ask questions and get some help, those are pretty much non-existent right now. If you need help, you're not going to be able to get it there."
Here's what you need to know, according to the IRS:
- Try to file electronically and set up your direct deposit.
- Make sure you have all your documents and make sure stimulus payment and advance Child Tax Credit information is accurate. You'll need the Child Tax Credit (Letter 6419 and Economic Impact Payment (Letter 6475) information on hand when filing, the two biggest changes this season.
- If you're eligible to claim the child tax credit and have gotten advance payments throughout the year, you may get a smaller refund than they normally would see.
- If you did not get stimulus checks that you qualified for as part of the pandemic relief package, you might yet be able to claim a “ recovery rebate credit ” on your taxes.
- There are free resources available to you, specifically the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs. GECU will be launching its VITA program starting January 31. It is free to the public and you do not need to be a GECU member. To look for a free tax prep service near you, click here.
