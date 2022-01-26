DHS Secretary to visit El Paso Thursday

EL PASO, Texas - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will make a stop in El Paso Thursday.

Details of his visit are limited, but DHS officials say his trip will focus on the workforce. Mayorkas visited Yuma, Az Wednesday, where he spoke to local television station KYMA in an exclusive interview.

Mayorkas met with Yuma county officials, non-profit organizations, and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents to understand the needs of their community.

In Yuma I also met with elected officials and their representatives. They shared concerns and we identified actions to address them.



A strong partnership for the people of Yuma. pic.twitter.com/ifaxPC1nIB — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) January 27, 2022

According to recent Customs and Border Protection statistics, the Yuma sector experienced a 2,391% increase in encounters during the FY '22 months of Oct., Nov. and Dec, compared to the same period in FY '21.

The El Paso sector saw a 71.7% increase in encounters for FY '22 months of Oct., Nov. and Dec. compared to the same period in FY '21.

"We are building a humane orderly, and safe immigration system. We continue to enforce the law, both the law of accountability and the law of humanitarian relief. We are doing so not alone but in a bi-lateral and a multi-lateral relationship uh with other countries. We are dealing with irregular migration from beginning all the way through the process. Bringing efficiency, order and humanity throughout," Mayorkas told KYMA.

After visiting El Paso, Mayorkas will head to Laredo, then back to Washington to report his findings with the Biden administration.