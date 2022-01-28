Funeral services for fallen DPS Special Agent Anthony Carlos Salas

Editor's Note: kvia.com will start streaming funeral services around 11 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas – Funeral services will take place Friday, Jan. 27th at 11 a.m. for fallen DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas.

According to the department, DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, was involved in a 'tragic accident' near Eagle Pass while working on a tactical mission in Maverick County on Friday.

Special Agent Salas was previously stationed in El Paso. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.

Texas DPS reached out to ABC-7 to broadcast the services on kvia.com.