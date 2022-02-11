Three taken into custody on drug charges after traffic stop in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas – Two men and a juvenile were arrested Thursday after police say were found in possession of drugs.
The arrests happened just after 2 p.m. on 2400 N. Mesa.
Police say they stopped the car after it was involved in a previous incident.
25-year-old Yobani Acosta of northeast El Paso was charged with possession of marijuana. 17-year old Sebastian Ramirez of east El Paso was also charged with possession of marijuana.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
