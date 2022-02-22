El Paso’s 911 District implementing new technology to help them respond to emergencies

EL PASO, Texas -- Responding to your emergency quickly is key for El Paso's 911 District and the first responders it works with.

El Paso is upgrading its technology to streamline the how dispatchers receive your emergency calls and texts.

It's all of a part of a AT&T's ESInet which will help the district move towards a Next Generation 911 system.

"Basically, in the 911 world, we've been using the same technology for the last 50 years to connect callers to emergency response," said Scott Calderwood, El Paso 911 District director. "With this new ESInet, with AT&T, we're going to be able to provide a much better level of service for the community to reach out to first responders.

The technology will improve emergency communication between telecommunicators, dispatchers, and first responders to help keep the community safe. Calderwood said it will further interoperability between other agencies.

It will also provide better location data on where you're calling from in order to get to you quicker, enhance back-up capabilities and also help prevent cyber attacks.

ESInet will also help the 911 District improve 911 texting. Soon, you'll be able to send photos and videos to your 911 operator.

