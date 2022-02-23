The Reagan announces return date after devastating nearby De Soto Hotel fire

EL PASO, Texas – Nearly a month after a devastating fire at the De Soto Hotel, The Reagan announced in an Instagram post it will be back on Tuesday, March 1.

The bar, just feet from the De Soto, was forced to stay closed as the city decided its fate.

Water used to fight the fire damaged the bar's floors. Falling bricks from the De Soto Hotel also damaged some of their AC units.

The Instagram post did not provide further details, saying more information would be coming soon.