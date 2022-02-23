Skip to Content
El Paso
By
New
Published 4:19 PM

The Reagan announces return date after devastating nearby De Soto Hotel fire

Bar next to De Soto hotel remains closed
Jerry Najera
Bar next to De Soto hotel remains closed

EL PASO, Texas – Nearly a month after a devastating fire at the De Soto Hotel, The Reagan announced in an Instagram post it will be back on Tuesday, March 1.

The bar, just feet from the De Soto, was forced to stay closed as the city decided its fate.

Water used to fight the fire damaged the bar's floors. Falling bricks from the De Soto Hotel also damaged some of their AC units.

The Instagram post did not provide further details, saying more information would be coming soon.

El Paso
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content