How to add your input on how El Paso County invests $9.7M in ARPA funds

EL PASO, Texas – Four different listening sessions are scheduled to gather community input on ways the county can invest $9.7 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11 to combat the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four listening sessions will be held on the the following dates and locations:

March 24, 2022, County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Drive, El Paso, Tx 79905 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

March 29, 2022, Montana Vista Fire Station, 13978 Montana Ave., El Paso, Tx 79938 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

March 30, 2022, San Elizario High School, 13981 Socorro Road, San Elizario, TX 79849 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 7, 2022, Canutillo High School, 6675 S. Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79932 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spanish translations will be available.

Each listening session will include an interactive discussion model to facilitate dialogue on the following subjects: Health, business development and support, community assistance, capital and government projects.

Those unable to attend can submit their feedback by clicking here.