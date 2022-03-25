Best Pet ‘Paw-ty’ to take over downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Get ready for cute pets to take over San Jacinto Plaza, El Paso Inc. is hosting it's first annual "Best Pet Downtown Pet Pawty."

This is the first year El Paso Inc. is hosting this event for El Pasoans to enjoy. It takes place Saturday, March 26 at San Jacinto Plaza starting 9:30 a.m with goat yoga followed by El Paso's first downtown pet walk. It's a one mile course through the streets of downtown.

There will also be pet first aid and training seminars, a pet agility and fashion show as well as a pet costume contest. People can even take pictures with a unicorn starting at 1 p.m.!

It's a fun even for the whole family. There will be a beer garden sponsored by Yuengling Lager from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food and pet vendor, a puppy splash pad and even a dog adoption center put together by the Humane Society of El Paso.

The event is free and open to the public.

Pet owners will also be able to able to enter their pet for El Paso Inc.'s Best Pet Contest.

Registration for the Best Pet contest continues until March 31, followed by a vote for the final 4 in 10 categories in April. The winner will be featured on El Paso Inc. Magazine summer issue.

To learn more about the event, click here.