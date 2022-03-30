Second booster might not be for everyone, El Paso emergency room doctor says

EL PASO, Texas -- A second booster shot is now available for people 50 and older, but one local doctor believes it might be a little premature for some in this age group to roll up their sleeves again.

Second boosters of Moderna or Pfizer are now available for all people in that age group.

Dr. Ed Michelson, the chief of emergency medicine for Texas Tech University Sciences Center of El Paso, said if you're relatively healthy and are fully vaccinated, meaning you've already received your third dose, you're pretty much protected.

If got covid during the first omicron wave, Michelson believes that likely acts as your second booster already.

If you're immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions then you should speak to your doctor to see if that second booster if right for you.

"I personally would have picked (65 and older), we know that as people get older, they may be more vulnerable to getting ill from getting Covid-19," Dr. Michelson said. "I think individuals, even over 65, who are otherwise well, who don't have immunocompromised conditions, who are not diabetic, who don't have heart disease, probably aren't going to need a fourth shot."

The FDA's decision comes as more cases across the U.S. are now made up of the new omicron subvariant, BA.2.

"My prediction is that each fall as we get into flu season, we're probably going to need a combo flu and Covid-19 booster shot. So if we get a fourth shot now, are we talking about a fifth shot in the fall?" Michelson said. "And that's the reason I'm hesitant to recommend that large numbers of people should get a fourth shot right now."

Michelson doesn't believe our area will see a huge spike in cases like parts of Europe did.

Here in El Paso, the positivity rate is below 5 percent with very few new cases being reported on a daily basis.

It's unclear if a second booster could be coming for everyone under the age of 50, but anyone 12 or older with certain immunocompromised conditions can already get an additional shot.