UTEP College of Education to host teacher job fair

EL PASO, Texas - Schools across the Borderland and the country are looking for teachers to join their teams. UTEP is hoping to fill that need with a job fair on Friday.

The fair is being hosted by the College of Education.

More than 60 school districts from across the country will be in attendance.

The event is not just for UTEP Students or alumni, the event is open to the public. On-site interviews will be held.

The job fair takes place Friday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.