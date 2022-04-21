Immunize El Paso to provide free vaccines for infants during ‘Infant Immunization Awareness Week’

EL PASO, Texas -- Next week is "Infant Immunization Awareness Week." It's a time to remind parents to keep their little ones immunization records up to date.

To help parents who may have delayed a visit to their child's doctor, Immunize El Paso will be giving free vaccine for babies up to 12 month during the week of April 24 to 30.

Infants are recommended to get 24 vaccines per year to protect themselves against diseases like Polio, Hepatitis B, Tetanus, Measles, and Mumps just to name a few.

Officials with Imminuze El Paso said they immunized more than 20,000 children up to 18 years old.

If you would to set up an appointment you can call (915) 533-3414 or go to www.immunizeelpaso.org. Walk-ins are welcome clinics.

Below is a list of locations and times: