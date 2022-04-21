Khalid to headline concert ahead of MLS All-Star game in August

El Paso native and R&B star Khalid will headline Major League Soccer's All-Star Concert ahead of its annual All-Star game in August, the league announced Thursday.

The concert will be one of several events for the days leading into the MLS All-Star game and will take place on Monday Aug. 8 at The Commons in Downtown Minneapolis.

The MLS All-Star game will feature the best players of MLS facing an all-star team fielding players from Liga MX. The game is scheduled to take place on Aug. 10, two days after the concert.

“I couldn’t be more excited to take the stage at this year’s MLS All-Star Concert in the Twin Cities,” Khalid told mlssoccer.com “I’m so happy to be a part of this historic moment and perform new music for the fans.”

Proceeds from the concert will go to The Alliance, a non-profit organization that focuses on regional equity at the intersections of racial justice, economic justice, environmental justice and health equity within the Twin Cities.

This will be the second straight year El Paso will be represented in the MLS All-Star game festivities. Last season, El Paso native Ricardo Pepi played in the 2021 MLS All-Star Game. Pepi played 45 minutes and scored the game-winning penalty kick in a shootout against the Liga MX all-stars in Los Angeles.