Take dogs at El Paso Animal Services out for fun during ‘Mutt-a-thon’ event

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Animal Services is partnering with local organization Rescue Runners 915 to host the first-ever "Mutt-a-Thon Challenge"

At the event you'll be able to walk every adoptable dog at the shelter between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.. According to Animal Services, there's about 700 dogs up for adoption.

It's also an opportunity to adopt any of them and give them a forever home. All adoptions will include a spay/neuter procedure, microchip, vaccinations and city license.

Children under the age of 18 must be joined by an adult.

There will be refreshments, a raffle, and a ‘Mutt-A-Thon Finisher’ photo with their cute running buddy.

You're asked to sign-up to volunteer for an hour at rescuerunners.org.

The "Mutt-a-thon" will take place at the El Paso Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson.