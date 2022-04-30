Skip to Content
El Paso
Visit El Paso prepares for National Tourism Week

EL PASO, Texas- National Tourism week begins all around the nation.

Started in 1983 by Congress, it was designed to highlight the efforts the industry makes to help communities benefit from tourism.

According to Visit El Paso over 1.8 billion dollars was spent last year by tourist coming to the city.

They added that over 13,700 El Paso jobs were benefited by the tourism.

Marketing and Advertising Director, Emi Diaz told ABC-7, “We want to encourage El Pasoans as well as our visitors from out of town to learn a little more about our city so we're just excited to welcome everybody back.”

