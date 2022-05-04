Emergence Health Network hosts mental health resource fair at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this weekend your kids have a chance to be mental health heroes on Saturday.

May 7 is Children's Mental Health Acceptance Day and Emergence Health Network will be hosting a special event to encourage kids and adults to discuss acceptance and mental wellbeing all while learning more about mental health resources in El Paso.

Emergence Health network is partnering with the City of El Paso, NAMI, and the YWCA.

The Children's mental health Acceptance Day and Community Resource Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at the El Paso Zoo located at 4001 E. Paisano Drive.

The first 150 kids ages 12 and younger will be able enter the zoo free. You're encouraged to wear you super hero costumes to be a mental health hero, as well as meet some of your favorite super heroes. Kids will also be able to enjoy free rides on the carousel and face painting.