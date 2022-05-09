Alcohol-related deaths increase in El Paso, nationwide during height of pandemic

EL PASO, Texas -- As we continue to cope with the impact of the pandemic, a serious concern continues to linger: alcohol abuse.

A recent study shows alcohol-related deaths increased during the height of the pandemic. The study, done by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, shows deaths rose by 25 percent from 2019 to 2020.

Here in El Paso County, deaths rose from 84 to 91, according to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention.

"I wouldn't say it started with a pandemic, it's been worsened by the pandemic," said Dr. Fabrizzio Delgado, assistant professor of psychiatry at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso. Dr. Delgado is also one of the providers of the Texas Tech Physicians Addiction Clinic.

Dr. Delgado said there a many concerns for the increase, however he cites coping with stress and anxiety a big factor for alcohol abuse. He said he has seen a larger number of patients at the clinic suffering from addiction since the height of the pandemic.

“People coming with opioid problems has also increased significantly, people coming to the hospital after a suicide attack… in which alcohol was involved, has also increased significantly.”

While data has not been released for 2021, there are concerns the trend will continue.

There are many organizations that can help with addiction and behavioral health, like Emergence Health Network, Allivane, Project Vida, and of course Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, just to name a few.



