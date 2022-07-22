Eastside massage parlor shut down due to alleged human trafficking, sexual activity

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Attorney announced Friday that they had temporarily shut down an eastside massage parlor.

New Life Massage, which resides in a strip mall at 1188 N Yarborough, was temporarily shut down due to accusations of human trafficking and sexual activity happening inside the business.

A hearing is set for the business on August 5th, where a judge will review evidence and determine if the parlor will be shut down for good.

The County Attorney's office has reportedly documented "dozens" of code violations over the past 39 months, and the human trafficking accusations come from evidence that there are employees who live on the property, with their "movements limited."

