El Paso
El Paso man arrested for arson

Alfredo Poblano
El Paso County Detention Center
Alfredo Poblano

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Marshal's investigators have arrested a man that they say is responsible for a fire that occurred on July 20th.

21-year-old Alfredo Poblano was arrested the same day of the structure fire that occurred at 3 a.m. at the 1600 block of George Dieter in east El Paso. Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

In addition to arson, Poblano was also booked on protective order violations, as well as for having outstanding warrants.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond at the El Paso County Detention Center Facility.

Jason McNabb

