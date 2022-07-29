Tips to help your kids build a morning routine before first day of school

EL PASO, Texas -- Many Borderland kids will be waking up to that early morning alarm starting Monday, but it's definitely something they're not going to be used to.

Building a consistent sleep schedule for your kids is key. That early wake up call might be a struggle at first, but Dr. Hanna Garza with TTUHSC of El Paso says the earlier you can start building that routine, the better.

She says routines can make a big difference especially if your child is feeling a bit anxious.

"It actually helps some, a little bit more to stay structured, to stay on top of things, to not to feel overwhelmed easily because dark can also happen as the first day of school comes," Dr. Garza.

Dr. Garza says the best thing you can do as a parent is have a positive outlook when it comes to getting your kids up and out the door, something she says your kids, especially your little ones, will pick up on.

"Keeping that positive outlook, doing things together, avoiding negative conversations....really avoiding that dreading going back (will help)," Dr. Garza said.

Another big tip, try to prep the night before so you're not rushing the morning of.

Dr. Garza also suggests building breakfast into your child's routine will also go a long way to keep them energized throughout the day.