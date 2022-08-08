Anthony ISD receives several grants for student programs, teacher incentives this school year

ANTHONY, Texas -- Anthony ISD if one the smallest districts in the county welcoming back about 800 students this year. The district is investing in a lot of time and money into new programs and incentives for teachers and students.

The superintendent Oscar Troncoso said the last few years have been difficult because of the pandemic but this year he’s hoping for an easier transition for everyone.

This year the district is investing resources into its Pre-k program. Thanks to the Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports state grant, Anthony ISD is providing play based learning for its youngest students.

The district will also be improving their college bound program, AVID, which starts with students as early as elementary school.

Troncoso said STAAR testing scores improved last year and he’s hoping they’ll improve even more with the help of a new director of instructional support.

Social and emotional development is also key. The district is continuing their character strong program, which is a mental check-in with students every Monday

Troncoso said this year, he’s urging parents to bring their kids to school. "We need to educate them," Troncoso said. "We will provide a very safe and supportive environment. We'll provide critical services here at our schools, counseling services, health care services, food and nutrition. In addition to that, we provide an opportunity really to improve their lives through their education."

Anthony ISD is also welcoming new principals and new teachers from all across the region.

This year Anthony ISD will be implementing a new compensation plan for teachers and faculty. Teachers will see a 6 percent raise, bringing the starting pay to about 57,000. The compensation plan also includes a nearly 15 percent increase for maintenance, bus drivers and custodial staff.

The district has also qualified for the teacher incentive allotment program, a state program that allows teachers to get a bonus on top of their salary.

"There's three different levels of bonuses - three tiers. But if (teachers) qualify, they can get a bonus of up to 27,000. For rural schools, like us, we get higher bonuses. And if they qualify for that bonus, if they hit their marks on their scores, they qualify for that bonus, they get it for five straight year."

