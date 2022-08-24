El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms

EL PASO, Texas – A new Texas law requires Texas schools to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated to school districts.

School districts across the state have started to receive donated posters and copies of the national motto.

Under the new law, a public elementary or secondary school must display a durable poster in a “conspicuous place” in each building if the poster has been donated or purchased from private donations and made available to the district.

The new law, Senate Bill 797, was passed during last year’s legislative session.

ABC-7 has reached out to local school districts.