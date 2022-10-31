Traffic closures in El Paso County for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 4

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of October 30 to November 4. Scroll below the tweet.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, October 30 through Thursday November 3

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue

Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from North Loop Drive to Zaragoza POE

Crews will be doing demolition and paving concrete

Sunday, October 30 through Thursday, November 3

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Pan American intersection at Americas Avenue complete closure

Crews will be working on bridge demolition

Monday, Oct 31 through Saturday November 5

Daily, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound Pan American exit ramp closure

Crews will be removing retaining wall

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, October 30 through Thursday, November 3

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between North Loop Drive and Gateway West Boulevard

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be removing and installing illumination poles

Sunday, October 30 through Thursday, November 3

Nightly, from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between George Dieter Drive and Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians and striping

Sunday, October 30 through Thursday, November 3

Nightly, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4

Daily, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closure between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing illumination conduit and foundations

Sunday, October 30 through Thursday, November 3

Nightly, from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Sun Fire Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound left lane closure between Sun Fire Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians, pavement, and striping

Construction of Safety Lighting Project

Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4

Daily, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound inside left shoulder closure at Darrington Road and Clint exit ramp

Crews willbe trenching and installing conduit for roadway illuminations.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Continuous until further notice

US 62/180 (FM1111) intersection will be closed for demolition and reconstruction

Landscaping Project

Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 to Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange east and westbound right shoulder closure

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will install aggregates for landscape improvements

Horizon/Alameda Raised Median Project

Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) north and southbound left lanes closure from Doy Drive to Ellsworth Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) alternating right lane and shoulder closure from Kenazo Drive to Crocker Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane

Crews will be installing crash cushion wing assembly and pouring concrete curb

Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound alternating right lane closure at George Orr Road intersection

Crews will be pouring concrete sidewalk

Montana Frontage Road Project

Sunday, October 30 through Monday, October 31

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US-62) eastbound right main lane closure from Lee Trevino Drive to Lee Boulevard.

Crews will be working on the bike lane removal

I-10 Widening East

Monday, October 31 through Saturday, November 5

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Gateway East and West Boulevard alternating lane and shoulder closures between Horizon Boulevard to Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be working on installing conduit prep and fiber installation operations

Continuous until further notice

I-10 eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be preparing form for concrete traffic barrier and installing high mast illumination poles and various other projects

Tornillo Bridge Reconstruction

Monday, October 31 through Friday November 4

Daily from 7 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating right and left lane closure between Tornillo MM 55 and MM 57

Crews will begin CTB Demo preparation

Continuous until further notice

Tornillo Bridge (FM 3380) over I-10 will be closed for demolition and reconstruction

Metal Beam Guard Fence Replacement Project

Monday, October 31 through Friday November 4

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating lane closures between Tornillo MM 57 and MM 59

Crews will be removing and replacing Metal Beam Guard fence

Diamond Grinding & NGCS Project

Monday, October 31 through Friday November 4

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 Westbound alternating lane closure between MM 62 and MM 71

Crews will be performing conventional grinding and Next Generation Concrete Surface Grinding

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closed from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound turn-around lanes, installing traffic signals and constructing the proposed frontage road.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction

Carlsbad access road closed

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

Transmountain Project

Daily until further notice.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures including shoulders. Bike lane closed.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound inside shoulders closed.

Crews will be working on median drainage riprap.

Antonio Street Rehabilitation Roadway Project

Continuous until further notice.

FM 1905 east and westbound alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on demolition and reconstruction improvements.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Redd left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Coates and Artcraft left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, October 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 Southbound between Montana and Ramp K left lane closed.

Tuesday, November 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West at Paisano on-ramp complete closure.

I-10 eastbound between Yandell and Dallas right lane closed.

Wednesday, November 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) between Plant and Padres right lane closed.

Thursday, November 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) at Spur 1966 exit ramp complete closure.

Friday, November 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Ramp A right lane closed.

Spall Repair Project

Monday, October 31

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Schuster and Executive alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on spall repair.

Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday, November 3

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airways alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on spall repair.

Maintenance

Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound at Fonseca alternate lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Cotton entrance ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound between Santa Fe and El Paso right lane closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Santa Fe between Yandell and Wyoming alternate lane closures.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.

Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

Crews will be working on potholes.

Diana westbound between Kenworthy and Gateway North left lane closed.

Crews will be working on curbs.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between San Marcial and US-54 two left lanes closed.

Gateway East between Stevens and Boone complete closure.

Marr between Manzana and Gateway East complete closure.

Radford between Manzana and Gateway East complete closure.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) entrance ramp to US-54 North complete closure.

US-54 North between Transmountain and Sun Valley right shoulder closed.

US-54 South between Edge of Texas and Stan Roberts right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) between Santa Fe and Campbell right lane closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.