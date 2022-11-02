Skip to Content
A Christmas Fair presented by Junior League of El Paso returns for 49th year

EL PASO, Texas -- Happening this weekend, the El Paso Convention Center will be turned into a winter wonderland as the Junior League of El Paso presents: "A Christmas Fair: Under the Mistletoe."

With the countdown to the holiday season on, you can knock all of your holiday shopping.

You can also get your Christmas cards ready and get pictures with Santa or even enjoy some cookies with him.

A Christmas Fair runs from November 4 to November 6 at the El Paso Convention Center located at 1 Civic Center Plaza. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

Below is a complete schedule:

SHOPPING HOURS

Fri. Nov 4: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sat. Nov 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sun. Nov 6: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Friday - Sunday, Nov. 4-6: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COOKIES WITH SANTA

Sat. Nov 5: 12 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sun. Nov 6: 12 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TICKETS

General Admission $15 (Ages 12+)

Discounted Tickets $14 (Kids 6-12/ Seniors /Military/College Students)

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

