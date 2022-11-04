Fair Housing Summit event for first-time home buyers

EL PASO, Texas - The Greater El Paso Association of Realtors is providing an event for those who wish to start the process for first-time home buyers certification program process.

In the counseling session, they will go over your individual situation and create a step-by-step action plan to help you reach your goal of homeownership whether it be: Increasing income, working on credit, getting preapproval, or finding a lender.

Attendees must bring 2 forms of ID, the Last 30 days' pay stubs, and 1 month's bank statement.

The event is located at the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel.

The event is this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.