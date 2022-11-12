Skip to Content
El Paso
Semi-annual 'Stuff the Truck' event to benefit Salvation Army

EL PASO, Texas -- An event dedicated to filling an entire 53-foot semi-truck with donations to benefit El Paso's Salvation Army was held Saturday.

The 11th semi-annual Stuff the Truck was hosted by Barnett Harley-Davidson in collaboration with around 30 other sponsors who collected clothing, furniture, and household goods to donate to The Salvation Army.

The partnership between Barnett Harley-Davidson and the Salvation Army is on its seventh year, and they hold Stuff the Truck events every Spring and Fall.

Organizers of the event told ABC-7 they have collected over 200,000 pounds of donations over the last seven years.

"One of the things that we always appreciate about these donations of goods is that it can teach people in the community about how they're helping other people by giving their donations," said Joanna Estrada, Public Relations Manager for El Paso's Salvation Army, "This kind of donation of goods is good for the environment, too. You're preventing thousands of pounds from going to landfills."

The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store accepts donations on-site year-round, and the holidays are their busiest season. For more information visit https://www.salvationarmytexas.org/elpaso/family-store/.

