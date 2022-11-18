Skip to Content
El Paso
The Carden International Circus comes to El Paso

Carden International Circus

EL PASO, Texas - For over 50 years, the Carden International Circus has been thrilling audiences across the country with the very best in live, family entertainment that is fun for all ages!

Whether you prefer to watch trapeze artists or acrobats, jugglers or magicians, or whether you are there to watch the animals, there is something for everyone when the circus comes to town.

The show will be held at the El Paso County Coliseum. The show starts Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20.

Michael Courier

Multimedia Journalist

