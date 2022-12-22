Sun Bowl officials encourage fans to attend game despite migrant crisis in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Just one day after the Sun Bowl Association announced the cancellation of this year's Fan Fiesta, officials told ABC-7 they are still working hard.

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl announced Wednesday the Fan Fiesta has been canceled.

The event was scheduled for Dec. 29 at the El Paso Convention Center.

Now the venue is being used by the City of El Paso as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.

The Pittsburgh Panthers will face off against the UCLA Bruins at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 30 at Noon.

"The Sun Bowl football game has the biggest, economic impact annual to the City of El Paso. There's a lot of great events that come to El Paso and great economic impact, but for 89 years the Sun Bowl has brought people from out of town," said Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas.

Olivas told ABC-7, the annual event brings in roughly between 14 and 17 million dollars each year.

"It brings people from out of town, they stay in our hotels, they shop at our stores, eat in our restaurants and then they go home hopefully with a lot of great memories that will make them want to come back to the Sun City," he said.

The executive director said the only event impacted so far is the Fan Fiesta. "We are going to lose a great event that is a free event for our visitors. Hopefully, we are bringing thousands of people in from Pittsburgh and UCLA this year and some of their fans from around the county and they won't enjoy one of the better events."

Olivas said he was informed that they wouldn't be able to use the Convention Center on Wednesday. He said it was a shock, but was expected.

"We had to make a few phone calls, obviously had to call the schools immediately to let them know that that wasn't going to happen. I had to call some of our sponsors, performers, and everybody who was going to perform. It wasn't frustrating it was just 'Hey let's get to work' and let's see what we can do," Olivas said.

