El Paso
City Council will decide whether or not to continue the multi-purpose center today

EL PASO, Texas - The fate of the proposed downtown arena is on the line today. The City Council will decide whether or not to continue the plans for the multi-purpose center.

During today's city council meeting, members will be discussing if the money for the center should be repurposed or used to upgrade buildings in the city instead, such as the Abraham Chavez theater and the convention center if the arena project is canceled.

The presentation for the hybrid venue shows that it has both outdoor and indoor seating for about 8,000 people. An Austin judge back in 2017 ruled that the arena can not be used as a sports venue.

