Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 6

EL PASO, Texas -- Happy New Year! TxDOT crews will be hard at work in 2023. From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 2 to January 6, 2023.

I-10 widening west closures

Tuesday, January 3, through Saturday, January 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be entering and existing the work zone.

Tuesday, January 3, through Saturday, January 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Tuesday, January 3, through Sunday, January 29

24 hours a day

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

Tuesday, January 3, though Sunday, January 29

24 hours a day

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

Tuesday, January 3

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Vinton Road to Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) and continue on South Desert Boulevard. Re-enter I-10 after Transmountain Road.

Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers.

Wednesday, January 4,

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Transmountain Road to Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6A (Spur 16/Loop 375/Transmountain Road) and continue on North Desert Boulevard. Re-enter I-10 after Vinton Road.

Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers.

Thursday, January 5

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Transmountain Road and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: All traffic must enter westbound I-10 after Transmountain Road. Traffic will be allowed to exit again at Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive).

West area project closures

Transmountain Project

Monday, January 2 through Thursday, January 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park bike lane closed.

Crews will be working on median tensioning cable and installation.

Antonio Street Rehabilitation Roadway Project

Continuous until further notice.

FM 1905 east and westbound alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on demolition and reconstruction improvements.

Crack Sealing Project

Wednesday, January 4

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SH-20 east and westbound between Piedras and Mesa alternate lane closures.

Crews will be crack sealing.

Thursday, January 5

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Airway and Yandell alternate lane closures.

Crews will be crack sealing.

Guardrail Repair Project

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, January 3

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Midway and Yarbrough right lane closed.

Wednesday, January 4

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between two miles east of Main Gap and Wilderness Museum right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Wilderness Museum and three miles east of Main Gap.

Thursday, January 5

I-10 westbound between Schuster and Executive right lane closed.

US-54 northbound between Pershing and Cassidy right lane closed.

Friday, January 6

Gateway West at Copia on-ramp complete closure.

Maintenance

Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.

Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park two left lanes closed.

Executive and Mesa Park entrance ramps to I-10 West closed.

Crews will be conducting bridge work.

US-62 (Paisano) east and westbound between Virginia and Kansas left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing handrails.

US-54 North at Kenworthy complete freeway closure.

Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed.

US-54 North Hondo Pass exit closed.

Gateway North between Moonlight and Hondo Pass left lane closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

East area project closures

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, January 02

Overnight, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closures from Zaragoza POE Overpass to Pan American Overpass

Crews will be working on Pan American bridge

Monday, January 02 through Wednesday, January 04

Overnight, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

North Loop Underpass will be closed completely

Crews will be working on demolition

Monday, January 02 through Thursday, January 05

Overnight 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closures from North Loop Overpass to Zaragoza POE Overpass

Alameda Underpass will be closed completely

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound

Pan American Entrance ramp southbound

Crews will be working on demolition

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue northbound Pan American exit ramp closed

S Americas Avenue southbound Pan American entrance ramp closed

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, January 02 through Friday, January 06

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between North Loop Drive and Gateway West Boulevard

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be removing and installing illumination poles

Monday, January 02 through Thursday, January 05

Overnight, from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Sun Fire Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Monday, January 02 through Friday, January 06

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 pm

· Zaragoza Road (FM659) north and southbound left lane closure between Sun Fire Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US62/180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians, pavement, and striping

Monday, January 02 through Friday, January 06

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) north and southbound left lane closure between George Dieter Drive and Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Monday, January 02 through Friday, January 06

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure between Montana Avenue (US62) and Rich Beem Boulevard

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians, pavement, and striping

Montana Frontage Road Project

Wednesday, January 04

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US-62) right lane closure westbound frontage road from Lee Trevino Drive to Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive

Crews will be working on several projects

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, January 02 through Friday, January 06

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Continuous until further notice

US 62/180 (FM1111) intersection will be closed for demolition and reconstruction

Resurfacing SL375 Frontage Road

Monday, January 02 through Friday, January 06

Daily, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard southbound alternating lane closures from Pine Springs Drive to I-10

Rojas Intersection east and westbound closures

Crews will be working on asphalt paving

Monday, January 02 through Friday, January 06

Daily, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

North Loop Road (FM76) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Avenue to Inglewood Drive

Crews will be working on frontage road asphalt paving

Horizon/Alameda Raised Median Project

Monday, December 26 through Thursday, December 29

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) north and southbound alternating lanes closure from North Loop Road (FM76) Anderpoint Street

Crews will be performing striping operations

Monday, December 26 through Thursday, December 29

Overnight, form 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound alternating lane closures mobile operations between Zaragoza Road to Delta Drive

Crews will be working on daytime installation of RPM’s and nightly thermal striping

I-10 Widening East

Monday, January 02 through Thursday, January 05

Overnight, from 8:00 p.m. until 5 a.m.

IH-10 Westbound complete closure from Horizon Boulevard to Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be working on removing concrete barriers

Continuous until further notice

I-10 eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be preparing form for concrete traffic barrier and installing high mast illumination poles and various other projects

Tornillo Bridge Reconstruction

Tuesday, January 03 through Friday, January 06

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm

I-10 east and westbound alternating lane closures at the Tornillo bridge location

Crews will be working on Bridge reconstruction

Wednesday, January 04 through Friday, January 06

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 am

I-10 east and westbound full closures at the Tornillo bridge location

Crews will be doing deck pours

Saturday, January 07 through Monday, January 09

Continuous closure, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 am

I-10 east and westbound full closures at the Tornillo bridge location

Crews will be doing deck pours

Continuous until further notice

Tornillo Bridge (FM 3380) over I-10 will be closed for demolition and reconstruction

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, Jan. 02 through Friday Jan. 06

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (LP375) northbound right lane closure from Montana Overpass to Liberty Expressway/Spur 601

Crews will be placing concrete barriers

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction

Carlsbad access road closed

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation