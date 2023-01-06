Biden says Mexico will help with border security as he plans a trip to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden said Mexico agreed to accept the return of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua who enter the United States illegally. This is a big step in the Biden administration's plan to increase expulsions at the southern border.

Biden says Mexico has agreed to accept up to 30,000 migrants a month from each country.

President Joe Biden will be making his way to El Paso this Sunday, his first visit to the border as President. President Biden's visit comes as the humanitarian crisis continues as thousands of migrants enter the El Paso region.

President Biden is also expected to call on Congress to fully fund his border security budget request and pass legislation overhauling the immigration system.

Both the city and county leaders in El Paso agree the border crisis is not just a quick and easy solution.