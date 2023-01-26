Countdown underway for 2023 Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon, volunteers needed

EL PASO, Texas -- We're just a few weeks away from the 2023 Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon which takes place Sunday, February 12

Nearly 3,000 runners are expected to participate in the 17th annual event which, this year, tours different parts of El Paso’s Mission and Lower Valleys.

The marathon starts San Elizario High School passing by the historic San Elizario, Socorro, and Ysleta missions.

The races, which also include the Raiz Federal Credit Union Half Marathon, and Spine & Rehab Specialists 5k all come together to finish inside the El Paso Coliseum.

Organizers are also in need of volunteers for race day as well as at El Paso Sports Commission Health & Fitness Expo on Feb. 11.

Volunteers will distribute water, energy drink to runners and walkers and cheer on participants. Volunteers with the best aid station could win up to $2,000. To apply, email info@

The marathon and half marathon begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, the 5K starts at 7:30 a.m.

The Kid's Dash takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

You can still register for each run.

To learn more and register, click here.