New details regarding the El Paso Zoo Penguin exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Zoo officials broke ground on Feb. 22 in 2022, for the new Penguin encounter. According to Joe Montisano the Zoo director, 13 Magellanic warm-weathered penguins are coming immediately from multiple facilities across the U.S. The exhibit will fit 25 penguins in total.

They will have a refrigerated den for any medical procedures and to sleep.

The encounter will be themed as a South American beach, with underwater and above-water viewing.

There will be bleachers set up for viewers to watch feeding demonstrations.

There will also be a special V.I.P. experience where you get a private encounter with some of the penguins and speak with the keepers. However, it will be limited.