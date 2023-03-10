El Paso Locomotive FC gear up for historic 5th season

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Locomotive kicks off their 5th season Saturday night at Southwest University Park against Sacramento Republic.

This year the team begins a new era under Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut.

The home opener begins with a pre-match mariachi performance by Mariachi Paso Del Norte and will have a limited edition poster giveaway, historical jersey display and more for fans.

Kick off is at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

The Locos continue their home stretch on Wednesday, March 15 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks F. Kick off is at 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m.. First 1,500 fans will get a commemorative flag to celebrate the team's fifth year in El Paso and a special edition poster.

On Saturday, March 18, the Locos face Detroit City FC at 7:30 p.m. for a a St. Patrick's Day celebration. There will be food and drink specials, a limited-edition poster giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and fireworks after the game.

