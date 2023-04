EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police said five people are reported to be injured after a vehicle flew off the highway in the northeast late Friday night.

It happened on U.S. 54 North near Hercules Ave. Police were called out just after 11 p.m.

The El Paso Fire Department said all five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.