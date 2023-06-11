Roller derby: how the unique sport brings people together

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Roller derby is certainly not the most common sport out there, but for some El Pasoans, it's more than just a game.

"Even though we're skating up against each other. If you think about us poking and laughing with each other so it's just a really laid back, fun, welcoming environment," said 'Mazzy Scar,' a jammer for one of the teams that played in Sunday's derby at the El Paso County Coliseum - Judging Arena.

"The purpose of the jammer is to get through what's called the pack. So the pack is a group of girls made up of four girls on each side," said Jesus Pantoja, an official. "My job is to follow her and score the points as she's passing through the pack."

Though the sport can be dangerous, players and officials say it's worth it.

"As long as you're aware of your surroundings, it's not too bad," said Pantoja. "They're very good for each other. It's very women empowering as well. So it's really good and it's good to be a part of it."

In El Paso there are monthly bouts, the next one is July 16 at Judging Arena. 'Mazzy Scar' said everyone is welcome to attend, and the season typically runs from March through November.