(KVIA) -- Legendary author and one-time El Pasoan Cormac McCarthy is dead, sources report. He was 89.

McCarthy wrote well-loved books, many set along the border, such as No County for Old Men, The Road, and All the Pretty Horses.

McCarthy called many places home, including El Paso and northern New Mexico. He is said to have been inspired to write the landscape of the dystopian world of The Road after looking out over El Paso.