Man, dog die after police say they were hit by drunk driver in the Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police said a suspected drunk driver hit and killed a man walking his dog in Upper Valley Friday evening.

Special Traffic Investigators say 32-year-old Cody Reid Lesher was speeding and heading southbound on Emory Road in a 2015 Maserati southbound when he lost control of the car crashing into a wooden post and gas meter.

As the vehicle continue to skid out of control it struck a traffic sign, fence and crashed into a rock wall.

Police say the car rolled and hit 35-year-old Alfredo Dominguez who was walking his dog.

Dominguez was taken to an area hospital but later died. His dog died at the scene.

Investigators and witnesses at the scene say Lesher and his passenger got out of the car and tried to leave the area.

They two were found by police and were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries they received in the crash.

Lesher was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

Police say he was intoxicated and is facing Intoxication Manslaughter and Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death charges.

Lesher was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a bonds totaling $750,000 for the two felony charges.

Police say this is the 33rd traffic fatality on El Paso roads so far this year, compared to 35 same time period in 2022.