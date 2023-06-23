Actor Mario Lopez pokes fun at El Paso’s Chico’s Tacos

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "Saved by the Bell" actor and Access Hollywood Co-host Mario Lopez is poking fun at El Paso and one of its favorite restaurants.

He recently tweeted a picture, including a caption that reads "El Paso: 'Other Texas cities only have Tex-Mex, they don't have real Mexican food like us.' Also El Paso."

The photo shows a picture of tacos and a drink from Chico's Tacos, a beloved El Paso restaurant.

The reaction to Lopez's tweet is mixed. Some commentators agree with the meme, while others are reaching out to criticize the television personality.