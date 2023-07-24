Fire devastates Scottish Rite Temple in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire broke out early Monday morning at the El Paso Scottish Rite Temple on West Missouri Avenue in Downtown El Paso. The organization blames arson. ABC-7 has not been able to confirm those reports. We are waiting to hear back from the El Paso Fire Department for comment on the investigation into the fire.

"Our fire alarm worked as it should be and the Fire Department was dispatched," wrote spokesperson Larry Kane on the organization's Facebook page. "An arsonist broke through a side door on Missouri Street and entered our building carrying two cans of gasoline. He made his way to the lobby and saturated our furniture and floor and set the place ablaze. He broke out through another side door and got away." ABC-7 has not been able to confirm any of these details.

Kane goes on to explain that fire crews have already left the building, however, organization officials have not been allowed to reenter the building.

"Our building itself will be fine, we have yet to determine the extent of the damage," Kane writes, adding that the organization is waiting on the forensic team to finish examining the damage before he and his colleagues can reenter.