ABC-7 anchor moderates panel discussion on the impact of extremism on El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7's Stephanie Valle is moderating a panel discussion on the impact of extremism on El Paso Monday. The conversation, entitled "The Pipeline of Extremism," is hosted by the Anti-Defamation League.

The panel will discuss extremism's impact on El Paso and the entire nation, specifically in the context of the August 3, 2019 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. A gunman shot and killed 23 people that day. El Paso will commemorate the fourth anniversary in a few days.

The panel discussion is happening July 31 at 6:00 PM at the El Paso Community Foundation Room on the first floor of 333 North Oregon Street in Downtown El Paso.

"We believe that by understanding the roots of extremism, we can dismantle the pipeline that fuels hatred and violence," said Mark Toubin, regional director of ADL Southwest. "Through this panel discussion, we aim to foster dialogue, promote unity, and inspire actionable solutions that can lead to a more inclusive and accepting society."

The league was established in 1913 with the goal to stop the defamation of Jewish people. Now, the mission has expanded to fighting all types of antisemitism and bias.