Sun Metro now offering rides to William Beaumont Army Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sun Metro is adding a new route. The transit system will now service the William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

The change starts August 13, 2023. The system is also seeing a few more changes. Those are listed below.

SERVICE EXPANSION

ROUTE 58: MONTANA/TURNER- Services William Beaumont Army Medical Center

ROUTE CHANGES

ROUTE 24: DELTA VIA SECOND WARD- Change of boarding location at Downtown Transit Center

ROUTE 76: MONTWOOD EXPRESS- Deactivated

ROUTE 90: PARK + RIDE WESTSIDE TO EASTSIDE EXPRESS- Minor route change, no bus stops will be affected

COMBINED ROUTES

ROUTE 7: Route 7 Northeast/Cielo Vista with Route 87 Cielo Vista via Valle Verde EPCC

ROUTE 35: Route 35 Five Points via Dyer with Route 37 Northgate via Dyer

ROUTE 61: Route 61 DTC via Alameda with Route 64 Mission Valley via Alameda

ROUTES WITH MINOR SCHEDULE MODIFICATIONS