Sun Metro now offering rides to William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sun Metro is adding a new route. The transit system will now service the William Beaumont Army Medical Center.
The change starts August 13, 2023. The system is also seeing a few more changes. Those are listed below.
SERVICE EXPANSION
- ROUTE 58: MONTANA/TURNER- Services William Beaumont Army Medical Center
ROUTE CHANGES
- ROUTE 24: DELTA VIA SECOND WARD- Change of boarding location at Downtown Transit Center
- ROUTE 76: MONTWOOD EXPRESS- Deactivated
- ROUTE 90: PARK + RIDE WESTSIDE TO EASTSIDE EXPRESS- Minor route change, no bus stops will be affected
COMBINED ROUTES
- ROUTE 7: Route 7 Northeast/Cielo Vista with Route 87 Cielo Vista via Valle Verde EPCC
- ROUTE 35: Route 35 Five Points via Dyer with Route 37 Northgate via Dyer
- ROUTE 61: Route 61 DTC via Alameda with Route 64 Mission Valley via Alameda
ROUTES WITH MINOR SCHEDULE MODIFICATIONS
- Routes to experience minor schedule changes are: 46, 68, 69, 86, 206, and 208